Guardia Civil and police on Punta Ballena. 22-06-2019 Michel's

Shares:

Shortly before four o'clock on Saturday morning, there was a fight along Punta Ballena in Magalluf which resulted in a Briton being stabbed in the ribs with a screwdriver.

The incident occurred close to the new Guardia Civil facility. Officers were soon on the scene and arrested a 22-year-old Spaniard, who has been identified with the initials J.D.M.

There was concern that the Briton, identified as C.L.C. and who was bleeding profusely, had suffered damage to a vital organ. He was rushed to Son Espases Hospital, where he is in a stable condition.