Sunday's weather in Majorca
2019-07-28 07:10:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
As had been forecast, there was some rain yesterday afternoon. It was localised and not particularly heavy. Pollensa registered 6.4 litres per square metre, which was about the most. For Sunday, there is a very low risk of the odd shower. Otherwise, plenty of sun and rather fresher, with northerlies dominating. Outlook for the week is good - maximums generally in the low 30s.
Forecast highs
Sunday, 28 July
29C Alcudia
29C Andratx
30C Calvia
27C Deya
30C Palma
31C Pollensa
31C Sant Llorenç
32C Santanyi
Monday, 29 July
31C Alcudia
30C Andratx
31C Calvia
31C Deya
31C Palma
33C Pollensa
33C Sant Llorenç
31C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
32.8C Sa Pobla
32.3C Palma (university)
32.2C Colonia Sant Pere
(Weather data from Aemet, Sunday 6am.)