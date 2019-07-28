Summer Sundays in Majorca, when everyone seems to head for the beaches and the sea. 26-07-2019 Xesca Vidal

Shares:

As had been forecast, there was some rain yesterday afternoon. It was localised and not particularly heavy. Pollensa registered 6.4 litres per square metre, which was about the most. For Sunday, there is a very low risk of the odd shower. Otherwise, plenty of sun and rather fresher, with northerlies dominating. Outlook for the week is good - maximums generally in the low 30s.

Forecast highs

Sunday, 28 July

29C Alcudia

29C Andratx

30C Calvia

27C Deya

30C Palma

31C Pollensa

31C Sant Llorenç

32C Santanyi

Monday, 29 July

31C Alcudia

30C Andratx

31C Calvia

31C Deya

31C Palma

33C Pollensa

33C Sant Llorenç

31C Santanyi

Saturday's highs

32.8C Sa Pobla

32.3C Palma (university)

32.2C Colonia Sant Pere

(Weather data from Aemet, Sunday 6am.)