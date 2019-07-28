Pollensa Moors and Christians: The hero, Joan Mas, cries for help from the Mare de Déu dels Àngels. 02-08-2017 Teresa Ayuga

Monday, 29 July

FIESTAS

Colonia Sant Jordi. 18.00: Sandcastle competition. 21.30: Treasure hunt and challenge (ages 12 to 17).

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 18.00: Children's activity. Plaça Espanya. 19.00: Children's entertainment. Plaça Antoni Fluxà. 20.00: Unió Musical Inquera band of music - swing and rock. Plaça Espanya. 20.15: Gathering of dignitaries and pipers. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 20.30: Compline. 22.00: Concert - Tomeu Penya i Géminis. Plaça Mallorca.

Pollensa, La Patrona. 18.30: Water party for children. Can Conill. 21.30: Night of humour with Agustín "El Casta". Sant Domingo Cloister. 24 euros. 21.30: Swing music and dance - Monkey Doo. Plaça Major. 23.30: Party - wear a skirt. Joan March Gardens.

Santa Eugènia. 18.00: Children's party with Wachilanders. Plaça Bernat. 22.00: Cinema - "Bohemian Rhapsody". Les Escoles.

MUSIC

Palma. 21.00: Calexico (US indie rock) and Iron & Wine (US singer-songwriter Sam Ervin Beam). Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-55 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Sa Pobla. 22.30: Mallorca Jazz Sa Pobla - Cyrille Aimée (French jazz singer). Plaça Major. Free.

Santanyi. 22.00: Glissando Big Band. Plaça Major. Free.



Tuesday, 30 July

CINEMA

Palma. 22.00: Doris Day, Send Me No Flowers. English with Castellano subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Arta, Sant Salvador. 19.00: Treasure hunt and challenge. Plaça Conqueridor.

Colonia Sant Jordi. 21.00: Outdoor cinema - "Campeones". Port beach.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 10.30: Eucharist, dance of offer; release of doves at 12.00. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 18.00: Children's activity. Plaça Antoni Fluxà. 20.00: Folk dance, Revetla d'Inca, Plaça Espanya. 21.30: Concert - Lorenzo Santamaria. Plaça Mallorca. 23.45: CORREFOC and batucada - Fieres de Foc de Inca. From Plaça Mallorca to Plaça Bestiar. 24.00: FIREWORKS. Plaça Bestiar.

Llubi, Sant Feliu. 12.00: Water games. Municipal pool. 20.00: Summer fitness. Plaça Església. 22.00: Glosadors (monologues, satirical verses). Plaça Església.

Pollensa, La Patrona. 18.30: Dragut Festival - Moors and Christians simulation for children; 21.00: music, circus and games for children. Plaça Ca les Monnares. 22.00: Ballroom dance. Plaça Major.

Santa Eugènia. 22.00: Ball de bot with Mata Escrita. Les Escoles.

MUSIC

Andratx. 22.00: Biel Ensemble; Berlioz and others. Castell de Son Mas (town hall). Ten euros.

Canyamel. 20.00: International Piano Festival - Vladimir Tropp, Tatiana Zelikman (piano duet); Chopin, Schubert, Tchaikovsky. Torre de Canyamel, Ctra. Arta-Canyamel km. 5. 20 euros. www.torrecanyamel.com

Port Adriano. 21.30: Melody Gardot (US jazz singer). From 35.50 euros. www.portadriano.com



Wednesday, 31 July

FIESTAS

Arta, Sant Salvador. 21.30: Biel Ensemble. Fundació Museu Aina Maria Lliteres. 22.00: Karaoke contest.

Colonia Sant Jordi. 19.00: Rhythmic gymnastics; 19.30: Taekwondo; 20.30: Zumba. Plaça Pou d'en Verdera.

Llubi, Sant Feliu. 19.30: Procession by pipers and bigheads. From Plaça Església. 22.30: Ballroom dance with Trio Nàutic. Plaça Església. 24.00: FIREWORKS. Sports centre. 00.30: Night party - Rumba Nostra, Disccovers, DJ. Plaça Església.

Pollensa, La Patrona. 19.00: Mago Nestor - magic for children. Plaça Ca les Monnares. 21.30: Theatre. Sant Domingo Cloister. Free. 23.30: Marxa fresca - the white party. Plaça Major.

Santa Eugènia. 22.00: Treasure hunt and challenge. Les Escoles.

MUSIC

Canyamel. 20.00: International Piano Festival - Arcadi Volodos; Rachmaninoff, Schubert and others. Torre de Canyamel, Ctra. Arta-Canyamel km. 5. 60 euros. www.torrecanyamel.com

Paguera. 20.00: The Six Tenors. Auditorium, C, Pins. 18 euros.

Puerto Portals. 18.00-24.00: The Sunset Market - at 21.00, DJ with swing music.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Flamenc Andalús - authentic flamenco plus sampling of Majorcan products and wine. Teatre Sans, C. San Sanç 5. 27 euros.



Thursday, 1 August

FIESTAS

Arta, Sant Salvador. 21.45: Arta pipers from the School of Music to the town hall. 22.00: Official opening of the fiestas - dance of bigheads and opening address. Plaça Ajuntament. 22.15: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Son Ganxó. From the town hall to Na Batlessa. 23.30: Night party - Versionados, DJ Txema Sánchez. C. Cristòfol Ferrer Pons.

Colonia Sant Jordi. 18.00: Children's entertainment; 21.00: Salad and pastries - benefit for cancer. Plaça Pou d'en Verdera.

Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo. 12.00: Ringing of bells and raising of banners. 20.30: Opening address. Plaça Església. 21.00: Open-air supper (one euro, bookings at the town hall by Wednesday), followed by playback contest and Havaneres songs with Arpellots. Plaça Jaume I.

Llubi, Sant Feliu. 18.00: Placing of giants and bigheads. Plaça Església. 19.00: Mass. 21.00: Folk dance - Taparers en Festa, followed by Revelters d'es Puig d'Inca.

Pollensa, La Patrona. 19.00: Holi colours festival. Can Conill. 20.00: Procession - Pollensa Band of Cornets and Drummers, Pollensa Band of Music, bigheads. Various streets. 23.00: Night party - After Suns, La Guardia, Cirko. Plaça Major.

Santa Eugènia. 22.00: Trempó Majorcan salad. One euro, tickets from the town hall - for charity. Les Escoles.

MUSIC

Banyalbufar. 20.30: Banyalbujazz - Mary Lambourne. Free.

Binissalem. 20.30: Go Cactus - Majorcan indie. Parc de sa Rectoria. Free.

Bunyola. 22.00: David Gómez - One Piano and 200 Candles. Soller Railway Station. 20 euros.

Deya. 21.00: Deya International Music Festival - Eleuterio Domínguez (piano); Chopin, Gershwin, Liszt, Wagner. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

Marratxi. 21.00: Big YuYu (blues). Plaza de la Fuente, Mallorca Fashion Outlet (Festival Park). Free.

Palma. 21.00: Cançons de la Mediterrània - UC, Posidonia (Majorcan folk). Ses Voltes Park. Free.

Palma. 21.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; Debussy, Falla, Granados, Piazzolla. Bellver Castle. Free concert for subscribers to the orchestra's season at the castle.

Port Adriano. 22.00: God Save The Queen - show tribute to Queen. From 38.50 euros. www.portadriano.com

Puerto Portals. 18.00-24.00: The Sunset Market - at 21.30, Crista Elmer and Band Idos (funk, rock).

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Moscow Ballet - Swan Lake. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com (Also Friday.)



Friday, 2 August

ART

Valldemossa, Artdemossa 2019.

CINEMA

Palma. 21.30: Ferdinand. Castellano with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Andratx, Mare de Déu dels Àngels. 19.30: Andratx pipers and band of music and Ses Madones. Procession from C. Son Prim. 20.45: Floral offer and Balanguera hymn. Plaça Pou. 21.00: Sermon of the Moors. At the church. 21.45: Folk dance. Plaça Espanya.

Arta, Sant Salvador. 19.00: Soapy pole, races, games for children. Plaça Marxando. 22.00: Night party - Xiriminguet Band, Lluna Plena, Som Verbenes, Madona. Plaça Conqueridor.

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 21.00: Pa amb oil and raffle - for cancer charity. Plaça Costa.

Cala Millor. 17.00: Children's water and foam party. Civic Centre courtyard. 21.00: Regional Spanish dance - flamenco and dance from Extremadura. Plaça Eureka.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.30: Sports and recreational activities. Casa de Monges courtyard. 20.00: Open-air supper for over-80s. Plaça Cervantes. 21.30: Santa Margalida Band of Music. Plaça Cervantes.

Colonia Sant Jordi. 18.30: Holi colours festival. Plaça Pou d'en Verdera.

Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo. 23.00: Night party - Tutti Quanti, Montenegro, DJs. Plaça Jaume I.

Llubi, Sant Feliu. 21.00: Playback festival; 24.00: Ice-cream and pastries. Fire crackers. Plaça Església.

Pollensa, La Patrona (Mare de Déu dels Àngels). 05.00: The Alborada wake-up in the Plaça Major and streets. 08.30: Alborada at Cala Molins, Cala San Vicente. 09.15: Alborada in the Plaça Miquel Capllonch, Puerto Pollensa. 11.00: Mass and dance of offer by the Cossiers to Our Lady of the Angels. Parish church. 12.15: Dance by the Cossiers. Plaça Major. 12.45: Pollensa Band of Music performance. Monti-sion church. 13.00: Aperitif for everyone. At the town hall. 17.00: Procession by the Soldà troupe of cornets and drummers. 17.30: Procession with the image of La Patrona. 19.00: MOORS AND CHRISTIANS. 21.30: Thanksgiving (Tedèum by Miquel Tortell). Song of joy by Miquel Costa i Llobera. Interpretation of the Alborada and "Visca Pollença" by the band of music. Plaça Major. 23.30: FIREWORKS. By the Roman bridge.

Santa Eugènia. 17.30: Mobylettes. Plaça Creueta. 18.00: Bike and motorcycle races. Les Escoles. 22.30: Night party - Orquestra Trebol, Som Rock, Madona, DJ. Les Escoles.

Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 20.00: Five kilometre run. Plaça Vila. 22.00: Rockambelles - Festival with La Gran Orquestra Republicana and others. Escola Nova.

MUSIC

Porreres. 20.30: S'Embat Festival - Juanito Makandé, SFDK, Dinamo and many others. Parc de n'Hereveta. 30 euros.

Portocolom. 22.00: David Ordinas - benefit concert. Sports centre car park. 12 euros.



Saturday, 3 August

FIESTAS

Arta, Sant Salvador. 18.00: Sant Salvador floats. 19.30: Magic Cloquell. Na Batlessa Amphitheatre. 20.30: Fruit grown by local people. Na Batlessa Amphitheatre. 23.00: Summer carnival, with bands and DJ. Railway station. 24.00: Sant Salvador race.

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 18.00: Hippy market. Plaça Costa. 20.00: Batucada procession. From Plaça Eivissa. 21.00: Flower power party - DJ Juan Campos and others. Plaça Costa.

Cala Millor. 19.00: Holi colours festival. Plaça Mallorca car park. 21.00: Open-air supper and dance. Plaça Eureka.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 19.00: Gymnastics display; 19.45: Karate, followed by gathering of batucada groups (five of them), and then summer party with Versionados, Ses Bubotes and DJ. Plaça Cervantes.

Colonia Sant Jordi. 20.00: Ses Salines-Colonia Sant Jordi run. 23.30: Night party - Tardes en el Café, Hakuna Matata, DJ Oscar Romero. Avda. Primavera.

Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo. 18.45: Tribute to senior citizens; folk dance by Brocalet. Plaça Església. 23.30: Flower power party - DJ Juan Campos and others. Plaça Jaume I.

Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 19.00: Watermelon eating contest. Passeig Jaume III. 20.00: Folk dance with Calabruix. Plaça Espanya.

Santa Eugènia. 11.00: Children's water games. At the sports centre. 18.00: "Jewel" races. C. Josep Balaguer. 22.30: Night party - Orquestra Calypso, Enrockats, Disccovers, DJ. Les Escoles.

Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 22.00: Concert - Marcel Cranc. Plaça Obra.

MUSIC

Esporles. 20.00: Tramuntana Festival - The Egyptian Lover, Cycle, Perel and many more. 16.50 euros. www.tramuntanafestival.com

Llucmajor. 21.30: Mallorca Gay Men's Chorus - "Dives" (Divas); tribute to Majorcan female singers. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau. 15 euros.

Palma. 22.00: Manuel Carrasco - leading Spanish pop singer. Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. www.sonfusteret.com

Port Adriano. 22.00: Village People. From 27.50 euros. www.portadriano.com

Portocolom. 22.00: Maria del Mar Bonet - legendary Majorcan folk singer. Plaça Sant Jaume. Free.

Sant Joan. 21.00: Cocanha - three female singers in Occitan language; preceded by Occitan dance at 18.00 and bar/food trucks at 20.00. Consolació Sanctuary. Ten euros.

PERFORMANCE

Cala Millor. 21.00: Moscow Ballet - Swan Lake. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. From 25 euros. www.samaniga.es



Sunday, 4 August

CINEMA

Palma. 21.30: Jurassic World. Catalan with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Arta, Sant Salvador. 10.30: Family circus workshop. Na Batlessa Amphitheatre. 12.00: Vermouth and the Arta Band of Music. Plaça Ajuntament. 21.00: Line dance. Plaça Conqueridor. 21.30: Lantern procession. From Na Batlessa. 23.00: Night party, alcohol-free: Cau d'Orella, Amaka, Xubek. Na Batlessa Amphitheatre.

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 10.15: Cala Gran-Cala d'Or swim. 18.00: Water park for children. School of music car park.

Cala Millor. 20.00: Mass, followed by procession. 21.30: Ball de bot. C. Església.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 10.00: Family water park; 13.00: Children's foam party. Plaça Cervantes. 20.00: Mass and opening address. 21.00: Urban dance show. Plaça Cervantes. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis d'Hiachat (Santa Margalida), Dimonis Escarrufaverros (Campanet), Dimonis de sa Pedrera (Muro). Plaça Cervantes.

Colonia Sant Jordi. 12.00: Duck swim. 22.30: Concert - Ses Salines Band of Music. By the church. 24.00: PYROMUSICAL / FIREWORKS. Cala Galiota beach.

Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo. 19.00: Cucorba - children's entertainment. Plaça Jaume I. 21.00: Supper and music for senior citizens; Duo Pacha. Plaça Jaume I.

Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 20.00: Concert - Association of Friends of Music Choir. Sant Bonaventura Cloister. Two euros.

Santa Eugènia. 19.30: Solemn mass. 22.00: Outdoor theatre. Les Escoles.

Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 17.00: Festa "Bruta"; obstacle race. El Cós. 21.00: Treasure hunt and challenge. Plaça Vila.

MUSIC

Valldemossa. 22.00: Chopin Festival - Iván Martín (piano); Chopin, Mozart, Scarlatti. Charterhouse Cloister. 20-30 euros. www.festivalchopin.com

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 19.00: Moscow Ballet - Swan Lake. Auditorium, Plaça Porta de Mallorca. 38 euros. www.auditorialcudia.net