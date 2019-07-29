Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
2019-07-29 06:31:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
There were some more isolated showers yesterday, mostly confined to the island's northeast: 6.9 litres per square metre in Capdepera. Shouldn't be any rain today. Plenty of sun, highs in the interior expected to be up to 34C.
Forecast highs
Monday, 29 July
31C Alcudia
30C Andratx
31C Calvia
31C Deya
31C Palma
33C Pollensa
33C Sant Llorenç
31C Santanyi
Tuesday, 30 July
30C Alcudia
32C Andratx
33C Calvia
31C Deya
32C Palma
32C Pollensa
32C Sant Llorenç
32C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
30.9C Binissalem
30.8C Palma (airport)
30.5C Sa Pobla