There were some more isolated showers yesterday, mostly confined to the island's northeast: 6.9 litres per square metre in Capdepera. Shouldn't be any rain today. Plenty of sun, highs in the interior expected to be up to 34C.

Forecast highs

Monday, 29 July

31C Alcudia

30C Andratx

31C Calvia

31C Deya

31C Palma

33C Pollensa

33C Sant Llorenç

31C Santanyi

Tuesday, 30 July

30C Alcudia

32C Andratx

33C Calvia

31C Deya

32C Palma

32C Pollensa

32C Sant Llorenç

32C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

30.9C Binissalem

30.8C Palma (airport)

30.5C Sa Pobla