Blood in the interior of the police vehicle. 29-07-2019 R.S.

Capdepera's Local Police and the Civil Guard arrested three tourists accused of participating in a full-scale battle.

The events took place in a well-known entertainment area where more than 20 young people were engaged in a fight.

When the officers arrived the participants continued fighting violently causing several injuries to the officers, who had to be treated. As a result of the mass fighting, one of the young men had to be transferred to the hospital and is currently in intensive care.