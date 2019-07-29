Ciudad Jardín beach with a no-swimming sign. 29-07-2019 Miquel À. Cañellas

Shares:

The red flag was raised at Ciudad Jardín beach in Palma on Monday, and this time it hadn't been raining.

On Sunday evening, the town hall explained, there was a "specific spill of mixed water" that was caused by a breakdown at the Torrent Gros treatment station. Mixed water is something of a euphemism for indicating that there was a faecal element in the spill.

Water samples were being tested yesterday morning, and the town hall anticipated being able to lower the red flag. The municipal services agency Emaya issued an apology.

The spills at Ciudad Jardín, of which there have been many, are normally as a result of heavy rain. The antiquated treatment system is unable to cope. Investment in new treatment facilities is promised.