Marella Dream in port today. 29-07-2019

Shares:

Today's temperatures will remain the same with highs of 32º and lows of 21º.

Our warm welcome to the passengers from Marella Dream and Costa Diadema, which dock in Palma this morning.

Don't forget, our print edition is available across the island with plenty of features to make your holiday extra special.

Today's events

CINEMA

Palma. 22.00: Doris Day, Send Me No Flowers. English with Castellano subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Arta, Sant Salvador. 19.00: Treasure hunt and challenge. Plaça Conqueridor.

Colonia Sant Jordi. 21.00: Outdoor cinema - "Campeones". Port beach.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 10.30: Eucharist, dance of offer; release of doves at 12.00. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 18.00: Children's activity. Plaça Antoni Fluxà. 20.00: Folk dance, Revetla d'Inca, Plaça Espanya. 21.30: Concert - Lorenzo Santamaria. Plaça Mallorca. 23.45: CORREFOC and batucada - Fieres de Foc de Inca. From Plaça Mallorca to Plaça Bestiar. 24.00: FIREWORKS. Plaça Bestiar.

Llubi, Sant Feliu. 12.00: Water games. Municipal pool. 20.00: Summer fitness. Plaça Església. 22.00: Glosadors (monologues, satirical verses). Plaça Església.

Pollensa, La Patrona. 18.30: Dragut Festival - Moors and Christians simulation for children; 21.00: music, circus and games for children. Plaça Ca les Monnares. 22.00: Ballroom dance. Plaça Major.

Santa Eugènia. 22.00: Ball de bot with Mata Escrita. Les Escoles.

MUSIC

Andratx. 22.00: Biel Ensemble; Berlioz and others. Castell de Son Mas (town hall). Ten euros.

Canyamel. 20.00: International Piano Festival - Vladimir Tropp, Tatiana Zelikman (piano duet); Chopin, Schubert, Tchaikovsky. Torre de Canyamel, Ctra. Arta-Canyamel km. 5. 20 euros. www.torrecanyamel.com

Port Adriano. 21.30: Melody Gardot (US jazz singer). From 35.50 euros. www.portadriano.com