The King, Queen and princesses in Majorca last summer. 29-07-2018 Pere Bota

Shares:

King Felipe, Queen Letizia and the princesses, Leonor and Sofia, arrived in Majorca yesterday for their summer holidays. These have been delayed slightly because of official business in Madrid that needed attending to. As happened in 2016, the holidays have coincided with the complexities of the current political situation.

The complete schedule has yet to be confirmed, but it is known that the King will be awarding prizes for the Copa del Rey regatta on Saturday and that the reception for Balearic society at the Almudaina Palace will be next Wednesday. Yet to be announced is the time for the media event - photos and videos of the Royal Family to be shot at the Marivent Palace. Pedro Sánchez, the acting prime minister, is expected to come to Majorca next week. It is normal practice for a prime minister to do so in order to hold the weekly meeting with the King.

The Queen Mother, Sofia, has been in Majorca since last week, when she visited the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor with the former king, Juan Carlos. He is currently in Finland for a sailing event but is expected to return to Majorca.