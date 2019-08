Model Eva Herzigova. 02-08-2019 r.d.

Shares:

Supermodel Eva Herzigova is enjoying the delights of Majorca after being one of the special guests at a lavish summer party thrown by the German real estate agent Marcel Remus.

The legendary model rose to stardom with her sultry lingerie Wonderbra shoot over two decades ago.

She has since starred in campaigns and runways for Harper's Bazaar, Vogue and Louis Vuitton.