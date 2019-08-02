Queen Letizia of Spain looking chic in Mango jumpsuit. 02-08-2019

Are jumpsuits having a bit of a revival? We think so.

Just one day after Meghan Markle was pictured in that Everlane jumpsuit, another equally stylish royal has chosen to rock the all-in-one.

Queen Letizia of Spain was spotted in a very chic khaki jumpsuit by none other than Spanish high street giant, Mango, as she went to see the Lion King with her two children and mother-in-law in Palma.