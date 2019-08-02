Gregory Porter and Annie Lennox enjoy lunch together. 02-08-2019

Port Adriano last month hosted a concert by Gregory Porter the outstanding American singer, songwriter, and actor.

He won the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2014 for Liquid Spirit and in 2017 for Take Me to the Alley.

Spotted in the crowd was Annie Lennox, the former Eurythmics singer.

Ms Lennox owns a house in Majorca and spends a large part of the year here.

The celebrity pair enjoyed their reunion.