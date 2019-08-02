Celebrities
Superstars meet in Majorca
Port Adriano last month hosted a concert by Gregory Porter the outstanding American singer, songwriter, and actor.
He won the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2014 for Liquid Spirit and in 2017 for Take Me to the Alley.
Spotted in the crowd was Annie Lennox, the former Eurythmics singer.
Ms Lennox owns a house in Majorca and spends a large part of the year here.
The celebrity pair enjoyed their reunion.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.