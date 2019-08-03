Royal Family
Royal Family go to see 'Swan Lake'
Queen Letizia and her two daughters, Leonor and Sofia, together with the Queen Mother, Sofia, attended this Friday's performance of Swan Lake by the Moscow City Ballet at the Palma Auditorium.
On their arrival, the four joined the queue alongside the public to enter the venue. A gesture that was praised by the attendees.The queens and the princesses occupied central seats, without wanting to receive any favourable treatment.
It was an evening of more than two hours during which the daughters of the King and Queen were delighted to enjoy the performance of Cristina Terentiev, Alexandr Petrichenko and Alexei Terentiev.
