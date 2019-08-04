The sea beckons on another hot Sunday in high summer. 04-08-2019 Archive

Yellow alerts for high temperatures on Sunday and tomorrow, southerly breezes pushing maximums to 38C inland. The outlook for the week is for sun and highs of up to 36C.

Forecast highs

Sunday, 4 August

34C Alcudia

32C Andratx

33C Calvia

32C Deya

33C Palma

37C Pollensa

34C Sant Llorenç

33C Santanyi

Monday, 5 August

34C Alcudia

32C Andratx

33C Calvia

33C Deya

34C Palma

37C Pollensa

33C Sant Llorenç

32C Santanyi

Saturday's highs

35.7C Binissalem

35.5C Llucmajor

34.8C Palma (university)

* Data from Aemet weather stations, Sunday 6am.