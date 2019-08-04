Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
Yellow alerts for high temperatures on Sunday and tomorrow, southerly breezes pushing maximums to 38C inland. The outlook for the week is for sun and highs of up to 36C.
Forecast highs
Sunday, 4 August
34C Alcudia
32C Andratx
33C Calvia
32C Deya
33C Palma
37C Pollensa
34C Sant Llorenç
33C Santanyi
Monday, 5 August
34C Alcudia
32C Andratx
33C Calvia
33C Deya
34C Palma
37C Pollensa
33C Sant Llorenç
32C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
35.7C Binissalem
35.5C Llucmajor
34.8C Palma (university)
* Data from Aemet weather stations, Sunday 6am.
