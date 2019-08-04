What's On
Fiestas and events on Sunday
CINEMA
Palma. 21.30: Jurassic World. Catalan with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.
FIESTAS
Arta, Sant Salvador. 10.30: Family circus workshop. Na Batlessa Amphitheatre. 12.00: Vermouth and the Arta Band of Music. Plaça Ajuntament. 21.00: Line dance. Plaça Conqueridor. 21.30: Lantern procession. From Na Batlessa. 23.00: Night party, alcohol-free: Cau d'Orella, Amaka, Xubek. Na Batlessa Amphitheatre.
Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 10.15: Cala Gran-Cala d'Or swim. 18.00: Water park for children. School of music car park.
Cala Millor. 20.00: Mass, followed by procession. 21.30: Ball de bot. C. Església.
Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 10.00: Family water park; 13.00: Children's foam party. Plaça Cervantes. 20.00: Mass and opening address. 21.00: Urban dance show. Plaça Cervantes. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis d'Hiachat (Santa Margalida), Dimonis Escarrufaverros (Campanet), Dimonis de sa Pedrera (Muro). Plaça Cervantes.
Cas Català. 22.00: CORREFOC. 23.00: Neon party; DJ. Plaça Conquesta.
Colonia Sant Jordi. 12.00: Duck swim. 22.30: Concert - Ses Salines Band of Music. By the church. 24.00: PYROMUSICAL / FIREWORKS. Cala Galiota beach.
Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo. 19.00: Cucorba - children's entertainment. Plaça Jaume I. 21.00: Supper and music for senior citizens; Duo Pacha. Plaça Jaume I.
Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 20.00: Concert - Association of Friends of Music Choir. Sant Bonaventura Cloister. Two euros.
Sant Elm. 11.00: Treasure hunt and challenge.
Santa Eugènia. 19.30: Solemn mass. 22.00: Outdoor theatre. Les Escoles.
Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 17.00: Festa "Bruta"; obstacle race. El Cós. 21.00: Treasure hunt and challenge. Plaça Vila.
Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 20.30: Opening address, wine and music. Sant Francesc Cloister. 22.00: CORREFOC - Dimonions de Sa Cova des Fossar. Placeta Convent de Sant Francesc.
MUSIC
Valldemossa. 22.00: Chopin Festival - Iván Martín (piano); Chopin, Mozart, Scarlatti. Charterhouse Cloister. 20-30 euros. www.festivalchopin.com
PERFORMANCE
Alcudia. 19.00: Moscow Ballet - Swan Lake. Auditorium, Plaça Porta de Mallorca. 38 euros. www.auditorialcudia.net
MARKETS
Today: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Muro, and Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets),Llucmajor, Moscari (monthly) Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Portocristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa.
Monday: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.
CINEMA
Films in English.
Fast & Furious OCIMAX PG13 Action/Adventure 12.10/16.00/18.35/21.15
Fast & Furious FESTIVAL PG13 Action/Adventure 12.15 (4 & 7/8)18.40 (6/8)21.30 (6/8)
Fast & Furious MAHON PG13 Action/Adventure 19.50 (5/8)
Midsommar RIVOLI 16 Drama/Horror/Mystery 22.30
The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.45/18.00/20.15
The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.20 (4 & 7/8) 20.50(6/8)
BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul OCIMAX NR Documentary/Music 12.05/16.00 (7/8)
BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul FESTIVAL NR Documentary/Music 16.00 (7/8 & 8/8)
Yesterday RIVOLI PG13 Comedy/Fantasy/Music 22.35
Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.35 (Not on Tuesday or Thursday).
SHIPS IN PORT
A welcome to passengers from Aidastella and Riviera who will be arriving in Palma this morning.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.