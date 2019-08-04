Dimonis d'Hiachat and fiery brethren in Can Picafort. 04-08-2019 Archive

CINEMA

Palma. 21.30: Jurassic World. Catalan with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Arta, Sant Salvador. 10.30: Family circus workshop. Na Batlessa Amphitheatre. 12.00: Vermouth and the Arta Band of Music. Plaça Ajuntament. 21.00: Line dance. Plaça Conqueridor. 21.30: Lantern procession. From Na Batlessa. 23.00: Night party, alcohol-free: Cau d'Orella, Amaka, Xubek. Na Batlessa Amphitheatre.

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 10.15: Cala Gran-Cala d'Or swim. 18.00: Water park for children. School of music car park.

Cala Millor. 20.00: Mass, followed by procession. 21.30: Ball de bot. C. Església.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 10.00: Family water park; 13.00: Children's foam party. Plaça Cervantes. 20.00: Mass and opening address. 21.00: Urban dance show. Plaça Cervantes. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis d'Hiachat (Santa Margalida), Dimonis Escarrufaverros (Campanet), Dimonis de sa Pedrera (Muro). Plaça Cervantes.

Cas Català. 22.00: CORREFOC. 23.00: Neon party; DJ. Plaça Conquesta.

Colonia Sant Jordi. 12.00: Duck swim. 22.30: Concert - Ses Salines Band of Music. By the church. 24.00: PYROMUSICAL / FIREWORKS. Cala Galiota beach.

Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo. 19.00: Cucorba - children's entertainment. Plaça Jaume I. 21.00: Supper and music for senior citizens; Duo Pacha. Plaça Jaume I.

Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 20.00: Concert - Association of Friends of Music Choir. Sant Bonaventura Cloister. Two euros.

Sant Elm. 11.00: Treasure hunt and challenge.

Santa Eugènia. 19.30: Solemn mass. 22.00: Outdoor theatre. Les Escoles.

Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 17.00: Festa "Bruta"; obstacle race. El Cós. 21.00: Treasure hunt and challenge. Plaça Vila.

Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 20.30: Opening address, wine and music. Sant Francesc Cloister. 22.00: CORREFOC - Dimonions de Sa Cova des Fossar. Placeta Convent de Sant Francesc.

MUSIC

Valldemossa. 22.00: Chopin Festival - Iván Martín (piano); Chopin, Mozart, Scarlatti. Charterhouse Cloister. 20-30 euros. www.festivalchopin.com

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 19.00: Moscow Ballet - Swan Lake. Auditorium, Plaça Porta de Mallorca. 38 euros. www.auditorialcudia.net

MARKETS

Today: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Muro, and Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets),Llucmajor, Moscari (monthly) Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Portocristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa.

Monday: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

CINEMA

Films in English.

Fast & Furious OCIMAX PG13 Action/Adventure 12.10/16.00/18.35/21.15

Fast & Furious FESTIVAL PG13 Action/Adventure 12.15 (4 & 7/8)18.40 (6/8)21.30 (6/8)

Fast & Furious MAHON PG13 Action/Adventure 19.50 (5/8)

Midsommar RIVOLI 16 Drama/Horror/Mystery 22.30

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.45/18.00/20.15

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.20 (4 & 7/8) 20.50(6/8)

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul OCIMAX NR Documentary/Music 12.05/16.00 (7/8)

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul FESTIVAL NR Documentary/Music 16.00 (7/8 & 8/8)

Yesterday RIVOLI PG13 Comedy/Fantasy/Music 22.35

Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.35 (Not on Tuesday or Thursday).

SHIPS IN PORT

A welcome to passengers from Aidastella and Riviera who will be arriving in Palma this morning.