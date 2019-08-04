Royal Family
Royal Family visit Pollensa market
Queen Letizia, the Queen Mother, Sofia, and the princesses Leonor and Sofia visited Pollensa market on Sunday morning.
The royal group arrived at around 10am and looked at the numerous stalls in the Plaça Major and elsewhere. They stopped to buy some t-shirts and espadrilles and also had the chance to pop into some of the shops, such as Ame Boho.
