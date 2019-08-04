The Royal Family at the Marivent Palace on Sunday. 05-08-2019 Efe - Ballesteros

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, and the princesses Leonor and Sofia enjoyed the gardens at the Marivent Palace in Palma on Sunday evening. The media, as has become tradition, were invited to take photographs.

The family has been on holiday in Majorca since Wednesday. The King has combined his time with official duties and attending the Copa del Rey regatta. The Queen and the princesses have been out and about in Majorca, including a visit to Pollensa market on Sunday morning.