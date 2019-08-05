The beach and sea; where to be to keep cooler. 05-08-2019 C.Viera

Yellow alerts still in place for high temperatures on Monday. The forecast for the week suggests very high temperatures in parts of the island by Friday and Saturday - up to 40C.

Forecast highs

Monday, 5 August

33C Alcudia

31C Andratx

33C Calvia

33C Deya

33C Palma

36C Pollensa

33C Sant Llorenç

32C Santanyi

Tuesday, 6 August

32C Alcudia

31C Andratx

32C Calvia

32C Deya

32C Palma

34C Pollensa

37C Sant Llorenç

33C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

37C Muro

36.6C Sa Pobla

36.5C Pollensa

* Data from Aemet weather stations, Monday 6am.