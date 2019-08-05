Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
Yellow alerts still in place for high temperatures on Monday. The forecast for the week suggests very high temperatures in parts of the island by Friday and Saturday - up to 40C.
Forecast highs
Monday, 5 August
33C Alcudia
31C Andratx
33C Calvia
33C Deya
33C Palma
36C Pollensa
33C Sant Llorenç
32C Santanyi
Tuesday, 6 August
32C Alcudia
31C Andratx
32C Calvia
32C Deya
32C Palma
34C Pollensa
37C Sant Llorenç
33C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
37C Muro
36.6C Sa Pobla
36.5C Pollensa
* Data from Aemet weather stations, Monday 6am.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.