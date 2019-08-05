Majorca
What's On today
Today let's welcome the passengers from Oasis of the Seas, Costa Fortuna and MSC Fantasia who will be arriving at Palma's port this morning.
Events scheduled today:
FIESTAS
Arta, Sant Salvador. 09.00: Release of doves at the Petra Cross. 19.00: Procession - bigheads, pipers, band of music. From the town hall. 22.00: Supper (reservations by midday at the town hall), tribute to Spanish pop group Mecano. Plaça Conqueridor. 24.00: FIREWORKS.
Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 21.00: Urban dance. Plaça Costa.
Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.00: Pets contest; 20.00: Foam party with DJ. Plaça Cervantes.
Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo. 21.00: Tapas night. Placeta Tarongers. 22.00: Local bands - Maria Jaume, Desit Jazz. Convent Cloister.
Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 19.00: Procession, raising of the banner and ringing of bells. Passeig Jaume III / Parish church.
Playa de Muro (Ses Casetes des Capellans), Sant Llorenç. 21.15: Lanterns' procession. 22.30: Supper with vegetable pastries.
Santa Eugènia. 11.00: "Jewel" races. C. Església. 19.30: Tribute to senior citizens. Les Escoles. 22.00: Playback contest; 00.30: FIREWORKS. Les Escoles.
Selva, Sant Llorenç.18.30: Zumba. Plaça Major. 19.30: "Jewel" races. C. Cicers. 20.30: Charity supper - pa amb oli, trempó salad, etc. Twelve euros. Plaça Major. 24.00: The soapy pine. Plaça Major.
MARKETS
Today: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.
CINEMA
Here is the list of films showing in English.
Fast & Furious OCIMAX PG13 Action/Adventure 12.10/16.00/18.35/21.15
Fast & Furious FESTIVAL PG13 Action/Adventure 12.15 (7/8)18.40 (6/8)21.30 (6/8)
Fast & Furious MAHON PG13 Action/Adventure 19.50 (5/8)
Midsommar RIVOLI 16 Drama/Horror/Mystery 22.30
The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.45/18.00/20.15
The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.20 (7/8) 20.50(6/8)
BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul OCIMAX NR Documentary/Music 12.05/16.00 (7/8)
BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul FESTIVAL NR Documentary/Music 16.00 (7/8 & 8/8)
Yesterday RIVOLI PG13 Comedy/Fantasy/Music 22.35
Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.35 (Not on Tuesday or Thursday
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.