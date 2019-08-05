Oasis of the Seas is in port today. 07-05-2019 G. ALOMAR

Today let's welcome the passengers from Oasis of the Seas, Costa Fortuna and MSC Fantasia who will be arriving at Palma's port this morning.

Events scheduled today:

FIESTAS

Arta, Sant Salvador. 09.00: Release of doves at the Petra Cross. 19.00: Procession - bigheads, pipers, band of music. From the town hall. 22.00: Supper (reservations by midday at the town hall), tribute to Spanish pop group Mecano. Plaça Conqueridor. 24.00: FIREWORKS.

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 21.00: Urban dance. Plaça Costa.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.00: Pets contest; 20.00: Foam party with DJ. Plaça Cervantes.

Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo. 21.00: Tapas night. Placeta Tarongers. 22.00: Local bands - Maria Jaume, Desit Jazz. Convent Cloister.

Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 19.00: Procession, raising of the banner and ringing of bells. Passeig Jaume III / Parish church.

Playa de Muro (Ses Casetes des Capellans), Sant Llorenç. 21.15: Lanterns' procession. 22.30: Supper with vegetable pastries.

Santa Eugènia. 11.00: "Jewel" races. C. Església. 19.30: Tribute to senior citizens. Les Escoles. 22.00: Playback contest; 00.30: FIREWORKS. Les Escoles.

Selva, Sant Llorenç.18.30: Zumba. Plaça Major. 19.30: "Jewel" races. C. Cicers. 20.30: Charity supper - pa amb oli, trempó salad, etc. Twelve euros. Plaça Major. 24.00: The soapy pine. Plaça Major.

MARKETS

Today: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

CINEMA

Here is the list of films showing in English.

Fast & Furious OCIMAX PG13 Action/Adventure 12.10/16.00/18.35/21.15

Fast & Furious FESTIVAL PG13 Action/Adventure 12.15 (7/8)18.40 (6/8)21.30 (6/8)

Fast & Furious MAHON PG13 Action/Adventure 19.50 (5/8)

Midsommar RIVOLI 16 Drama/Horror/Mystery 22.30

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.45/18.00/20.15

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.20 (7/8) 20.50(6/8)

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul OCIMAX NR Documentary/Music 12.05/16.00 (7/8)

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul FESTIVAL NR Documentary/Music 16.00 (7/8 & 8/8)

Yesterday RIVOLI PG13 Comedy/Fantasy/Music 22.35

Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.35 (Not on Tuesday or Thursday