Majorca
Big success for annual walk
This weekend the annual walk to Lluc took place with over 5,000 (9.000 total took part) people reaching the Lluc Monastary in Escorca.
The "Marxa des Güell a Lluc a Peu" started from Palma on Saturday night and the first ones arriving at 04.30 and the last ones at around 12 noon after walking 47 kilometres.
Upon arrival many took the opportunity to take a nap or just refresh their feet in the fountain.
