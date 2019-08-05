Incident
Teenager in serious condition after balcony fall
An 18-year-old is in hospital in a serious condition after failling from a hotel balcony in Arenal.
The incident happened at 5.30 this morning and he was rushed to Son Espases Hospital in Palma.
