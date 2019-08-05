Actor and singer Jared Leto on holidays. 30-07-2019 GTRES - G3online_Ibiza

Shares:

American singer-actor, Jared Leto has been seen these days in Majorca. The group leader 30 Seconds to Mars has shared an image on his Instagram profile, where he appears to be climbing the Tramuntana mountains with a background of the Dragonera island.

This is not the first time the actor has been on holiday on the island. In 2016, he also shared a photograph on the same social network, showing him on the Tramuntana mountains. On that occasion, he said his experience in the sport had been "intimidating and exciting especially in the open ocean."

Leto's performance as a transgender woman in Dallas Buyers Club (2013), earned him an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actor.