The militant group Arran has released a video of its members vandalising hire cars in various parts of Majorca as part of its on going anti mass tourism campaign.

📽️ VÍDEO | Més de 100.000 cotxes de lloguer turístic a l'illa de #Mallorca: saturació, insostenibilitat, contaminació i convertir la ciutat en un aparador turístic. El jovent passem a l'ofensiva! 💥 #TurismeMassiuVsVeïnes🛳️🏖️ pic.twitter.com/vH3qvw7s7z — Arran (@Arran_jovent) 5 de agosto de 2019

Most of the attacks were carried out in the centre of Palma and the group is threatening to widen its campaign.

Arran first sprung to life in Barcelona and over the past two years has become more active in Majorca mounting protests outside of popular restaurants and other stunts.