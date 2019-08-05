Tourism
Anti tourism group release video of attacks on hire cars
The militant group Arran has released a video of its members vandalising hire cars in various parts of Majorca as part of its on going anti mass tourism campaign.
📽️ VÍDEO | Més de 100.000 cotxes de lloguer turístic a l'illa de #Mallorca: saturació, insostenibilitat, contaminació i convertir la ciutat en un aparador turístic. El jovent passem a l'ofensiva! 💥 #TurismeMassiuVsVeïnes🛳️🏖️ pic.twitter.com/vH3qvw7s7z— Arran (@Arran_jovent) 5 de agosto de 2019
Most of the attacks were carried out in the centre of Palma and the group is threatening to widen its campaign.
Arran first sprung to life in Barcelona and over the past two years has become more active in Majorca mounting protests outside of popular restaurants and other stunts.
James / Hace about 11 hours
Naracistic cowardice, a poor excuse to group together and carry out a poor show of revolt. Focus on getting and education and debat your arguement properly. Fools
James / Hace about 15 hours
ARRAN Cowardice. Face people in daylight and see how it goes. I have seen some of these cowards. Weasily little nobodies who couldn't fight their way out of a paper bag.