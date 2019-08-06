Catherine Russell. 07-11-2018 R.C.

Shares:

Today let's welcome the passengers from Mein Schiff 2, Marella Dream and Costa NeoRiviera who will be arriving at Palma's port this morning.

Events scheduled today:

FIESTAS

Arta, Sant Salvador. 10.00: Procession - bigheads, pipers, band of music. From the town hall. 18.00: Water party for children. Sports centre. 20.00: Solemn eucharist. 22.00: Night party - Orquestra Oasis, Orquestra Big Marítim, The Wateques, Sustrandos. Plaça Conqueridor.

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 21.00: Concert by Trivox (flamenco). At Es Fortí.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 12.00: Aquagym. Son Bauló beach. 18.00: Watermelon eating contest; 20.30: Children's entertainment with Cucorba. Plaça Cervantes.

Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo. 17.00: Children's water party. Sports centre. 21.00: Variety night, tapas. Plaça Jaume I.

Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 19.30: Rhythmic gymnastics. Plaça Espanya.

Playa de Muro (Ses Casetes des Capellans), Sant Llorenç. 21.00: Summer festival.

Portocolom. 21.00: Lanterns procession. From the commercial pier.

Sant Elm. 20.30: Paella. Sports centre.

Selva, Sant Llorenç. 18.30: Farmers' Olympics. Plaça Major. 20.00: Thirtieth anniversary event for Selva Radio. Placeta Església / Town hall. 21.00: Table games. Plaça Major.

Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 21.00: Trempó Majorcan salad; 22.00: Playback contest. Plaça Vila.

MUSIC

Andratx. 22.00: Rita Barber (fado, jazz). Son Mas (town hall). 15 euros.

Paguera. 21.30: Six Tenors. Auditorium, C. Pins. 12-22 euros.

Sa Pobla. 22.30: Sa Pobla Jazz Festival - Catherine Russell (US jazz singer); Grammy award-winner. Plaça Major. Free.

MARKETS

Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).





CINEMA

Here is the list of films showing in English.

Fast & Furious OCIMAX PG13 Action/Adventure 12.10/16.00/18.35/21.15

Fast & Furious FESTIVAL PG13 Action/Adventure 12.15 (7/8)18.40 (6/8) 21.30 (6/8)

Midsommar RIVOLI 16 Drama/Horror/Mystery 22.30

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.45/18.00/20.15

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.20 (7/8) 20.50 (6/8)

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul OCIMAX NR Documentary/Music 12.05/16.00 (7/8)

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul FESTIVAL NR Documentary/Music 16.00 (7/8 & 8/8)

Yesterday RIVOLI PG13 Comedy/Fantasy/Music 22.35

Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.35 (Not on Tuesday or Thursday)