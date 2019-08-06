Celebrities
British singer Rita Ora lands in Ibiza
Last Friday, singer Rita Ora arrived in Ibiza, ready to have fun with some of her friends. On her Instagram profile, which has over 15.2 million followers, she has posted several snapshots of herself on the beach.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I mean the gals are Gona hate that they’re in this but today was so relaxing and just pure bliss. 😍
Una publicación compartida de RITA ORA (@ritaora) el
The singer, who has been coming to Ibiza for years, also takes advantage of doing a little big of shopping while on the island.
