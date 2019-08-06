Exterior of the municipal swimming pool in Son Roca. 06-08-2019

A 54-year-old construction worker died on Monday night after he fell from the scaffolding at the Son Roca municipal swimming pool.

The accident happened at 7pm when, according to eyewitnesses, the builder slipped and fell some four metres, suffering multiple injuries.

Emergency crews were quickly on the scene and he was rushed to Son Espases Hospital in a serious condition.

Sadly, he died just minutes after being admitted to A&E.

A full investigation has been opened.

The pool has been closed since early July for repairs.