Emergencies
Construction worker killed in Palma pool accident
A 54-year-old construction worker died on Monday night after he fell from the scaffolding at the Son Roca municipal swimming pool.
The accident happened at 7pm when, according to eyewitnesses, the builder slipped and fell some four metres, suffering multiple injuries.
Emergency crews were quickly on the scene and he was rushed to Son Espases Hospital in a serious condition.
Sadly, he died just minutes after being admitted to A&E.
A full investigation has been opened.
The pool has been closed since early July for repairs.
Comments
Britbabe / Hace about 4 hours
Sadly, and I´m not suggesting that this is the case in this incident, it is all too common in Mallorca to see builders and other workmen NOT wearing safety equipment - ear. defenders, goggles, hard hats, safety gloves or harnesses when chopping down trees etc and not having someone "footing" a ladder. It is high time the authorities clamped down on these bad practises.