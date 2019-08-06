Environment
Graffiti in the Tramuntana Mountains
There is a new case of graffiti on rocks by the sea in the Tramuntana Mountains.
This happened recently in Estellencs, and a Soller fisherman has captured evidence of more graffiti - this time on the Alconàsser coast.
The photo was in fact taken in May but has now been shared on social media by the Salvar la Serra de Tramuntana group.
The graffiti, they say, is still there. The post has provoked comments about lack of respect for nature and anti-social behaviour.
