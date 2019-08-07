Future
Boys would like Leo Messi to be their boss
The Adecco recruitment company has asked children in the Balearics who they would most want to be their boss. For boys, 21.9% said footballer Leo Messi, while 12.9% of girls opted for Catalan singer Aitana Ocaña.
Messi's rating has increased by five per cent since last year's survey. Among others on the boys' list is Rafael Nadal (6.8%) in fifth place. In second place for the girls (8.5%) is American singer Katy Perry.
In terms of future careers, one out of four boys want to be a footballer, with 15.6% saying a police officer. With girls, the most popular career (20%) is teaching, followed by doctor (16.7%); 8.7% of girls would like to be a footballer.
The children were asked about politicians and who they would prefer to be Spain's president (prime minister). Pedro Sánchez was the favourite among boys with 12.1%. Sánchez was second among girls, 13.5% of whom would prefer their mother or father. The boys rated Albert Rivera of Ciudadanos second (9.1) and a parent third. Of other preferences among girls, Rafa Nadal was fifth (4.9%).
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.