Plastic on the beach. 12-07-2018 ARCHIVO

A study in Spain by the American drinks can manufacturer Ball has found that 48% of people in the Balearics believe that the islands' beaches are not clean; this is the highest percentage in the country. There is almost total unanimity - 96% of those surveyed - about the need for measures to limit the generation of waste at beaches and to ensure correct recycling.

The survey reveals that despite 92% of respondents being aware of the need to collect rubbish from beaches, 36% don't do anything if they see an item of waste; 34% pick it up and put in a litter bin, while 28% take it to a recycling container. However, as yellow containers for plastics and cans by beaches are frequently full, 94% of people in the Balearics believe there should be more recycling points.

Cyrille Vechi, Ball's manager of public relations and sustainability in southern Europe, says that most people feel that the main requirements for the ideal drinks container for the summer should be that it is light, easy to carry, recyclable and capable of rapidly cooling down a drink. Aluminium cans meet these demands, are sustainable and infinitely recyclable.

Fifty-two per cent of beachgoers in the Balearics take aluminium cans in their cool boxes, while 64% have plastic bottles. Forty-two per cent prefer to take food they have prepared at home rather than disrupt their day at the beach and go home for lunch or get food from beach bars. Baguettes and sandwiches are the most popular beach food (40%), followed by tortilla (22%) and pasta salad (16%). Water is the favourite drink (56%), followed by soft drinks (22%), beer (10%) and juices (four per cent).