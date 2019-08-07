Pacho Flores. 15-01-2019

Shares:

Today let's welcome the passengers from Norwegian Pearl and MSC Divina who will be arriving at Palma's port this morning.

Events scheduled today:

CINEMA

Palma. 21.30: Arrival. English with Castellano subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Roc. 20.30: Raising of banners, procession, opening address; 21.00: Balloons - colour and noise. Plaça Vila.

Arta, Sant Salvador. 19.00: Eucharist, dance by Arta Balla i Canta. Sant Salvador esplanade. 19.30: Holi colours festival. Na Batlessa amphitheatre. 22.00: Folk dance. Plaça Conqueridor. 24.00: Fire crackers.

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 21.30: Party for senior citizens. Plaça Pinar.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 19.00: Art workshop, painting with coffee for under-16s. Marabans Coffee Truck with free coffee and other drinks; 20.00: Archery workshop. Plaça Cervantes.

Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo. 19.30: Procession by demons and pipers. From Plaça Verge de Loreto. 22.15: Concert - Montuiri Band of Music. Plaça Església. 23.30: Demons - fire showers, rodelles (like Catherine wheels). Plaça Església. 24.00: FIREWORKS. Sa Riba. 00.30: Night party - Orquestra Expression, Islanders, DJ. Plaça Jaume I.

Palmanova. 21.00: Procession; open-air supper. 22.00: Cinema.

Playa de Muro (Ses Casetes des Capellans), Sant Llorenç. 18.00: Children's water party. 21.00: Treasure hunt and challenge final.

Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. 20.00: Procession by the giants. 21.30: Opening address, followed by theatre. Plaça Ajuntament.

Selva, Sant Llorenç. 10.00: Water games. Municipal pool. 20.30: Supper in the streets.

Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 21.30: Open-air cinema - "Dumbo". Can Bril.

Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 22.30: Havaneres songs with Cantaires d'Es Pla. Placeta Sa Quintana.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 22.00: Quartet Vela - female saxophone quartet. Can Torró Library courtyard, C. Serra. Free.

Muro. 22.00: Sa Riba Folk - Qanarussa (folk group from Sencelles). Passeig Sa Riba. Free.

Pollensa. 22.00: Pollensa Festival - Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Pacho Flores (trumpet); Lindberg, Piazzolla, Flores, D'Rivera, Tchaikovsky. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 30-35 euros. www.festivalpollenca.com

Puerto Portals. 18.00-24.00: The Sunset Market - at 21.00, DJ with swing music.

MARKETS

Today Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Santanyi, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

CINEMA

Here is the list of films showing in English.

Fast & Furious OCIMAX PG13 Action/Adventure 12.10/16.00/18.35/21.15

Fast & Furious FESTIVAL PG13 Action/Adventure 12.15 (7/8)

Midsommar RIVOLI 16 Drama/Horror/Mystery 22.30

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.45/18.00/20.15

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.20 (7/8) 20.50 (6/8)

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul OCIMAX NR Documentary/Music 12.05/16.00 (7/8)

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul FESTIVAL NR Documentary/Music 16.00 (7/8 & 8/8)

Yesterday RIVOLI PG13 Comedy/Fantasy/Music 22.35

Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.35 (Not on Tuesday or Thursday)