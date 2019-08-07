Incident
Serious accident in Soller
Serious accident on Soller road on Tuesday night at 21.25 p.m., when a car and a motorcycle collided.
The two young people who where on a motorcycle were injured. The young woman, 19, was taken to the Son Espases hosptial in critical condition. The young man, 23, was stable and taken to Clinica Juaneda.
Emergency services activated the priority emergency operation to transfer the girl.
The driver of the car was unharmed.
The Civil Guard has taken over the investigation to clarify what happened.
