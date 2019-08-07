Weather
Majorca on extreme fire alert
Majorca has been placed on forest fire alert today because of high temperatures and strong gusts of wind.
Large areas of the interior of Majorca, the Llevant coast and the south of Mallorca, as well as areas of the Serra de Tramuntana and the Formentor peninsula have extreme or very high risk of fires, as reported by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).
More to follow.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.