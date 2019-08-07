Drink plenty of fluids to keep cool. 29-06-2019 Toni Planells

Majorca has been placed on forest fire alert today because of high temperatures and strong gusts of wind.

Large areas of the interior of Majorca, the Llevant coast and the south of Mallorca, as well as areas of the Serra de Tramuntana and the Formentor peninsula have extreme or very high risk of fires, as reported by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

