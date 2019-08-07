Travel
Passport control strike threat
Immigration staff at Terminal A at Palma airport, otherwise known as ‘terminal Britain’, last night issued a threat of strike action during the rest of this month which will cause chaos at passport control for hundreds of thousands of British holidaymakers and visitors from other non-Schengen countries.
The dispute is over working hours, wages and no revised contracts.
Unions have yet to decide what the strike dates will be.
Kaye / Hace about 3 hours
Just targeting the British market once again I see!
Joe J / Hace about 8 hours
Its no surprise they picked August for the strike...after that airport numbers go down and their threat does not have the same impact....and having seen the number of automatic passport machines being installed..espec in A...I can understand them being a little nervous about the future
Britbabe / Hace about 9 hours
More bad publicity for Mallorca. I hope this gets resolved quickly.