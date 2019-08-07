Queues at Palma airport. 10-07-2017 R.C.

Immigration staff at Terminal A at Palma airport, otherwise known as ‘terminal Britain’, last night issued a threat of strike action during the rest of this month which will cause chaos at passport control for hundreds of thousands of British holidaymakers and visitors from other non-Schengen countries.

The dispute is over working hours, wages and no revised contracts.

Unions have yet to decide what the strike dates will be.