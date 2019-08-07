Super yacht Azteca. 07-08-2019

Majorca is the current destination of luxury yachts at the moment and the latest one to sail into Palma is Azteca who is owned by Mexican millionaire businessman Ricardo Salinas.

Azteca has an estimated built value of $80 million. With a net worth estimated by Forbes at $7.4 billion, Salinas ranks # 177 richest in the world.

With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features naval architecture by CRN and the interior and exterior design talents of Nuvolari & Lenard. This twin-screw superyacht measures 72 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Built specifically for guests to interact closely with the ocean, motor yacht Azteca is the latest build for the previous owner of the 2003, 46 metre Clarena also designed by Nuvolari & Lenard.

Her owner desired a yacht that would be a perfect tribute to family life at sea, and her designers honoured this request by incorporating an innovative 100 square-metre beach club aft.