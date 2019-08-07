Industrial action
Rubbish strike is postponed
Following a meeting with the employment minister on Wednesday, the CCOO union agreed to postponing the indefinite street cleaning and rubbish collection strike that had scheduled to start on 22 August.
The minister, Iago Negueruela met union and employers' representatives, and the outcome was a postponement until 9 September. The union expressed its optimism that an agreement on pay and working conditions can be reached.
The strike, were it to go ahead, would affect 50 of Majorca's 53 municipalities. Calvia, Palma and Puigpunyent are the three exceptions.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.