Minister Iago Negueruela with employer and union representatives. 07-08-2019

Following a meeting with the employment minister on Wednesday, the CCOO union agreed to postponing the indefinite street cleaning and rubbish collection strike that had scheduled to start on 22 August.

The minister, Iago Negueruela met union and employers' representatives, and the outcome was a postponement until 9 September. The union expressed its optimism that an agreement on pay and working conditions can be reached.

The strike, were it to go ahead, would affect 50 of Majorca's 53 municipalities. Calvia, Palma and Puigpunyent are the three exceptions.