Concert by Sergio Bustos 08-08-2019

Today let's welcome the passengers from Costa Fascinosa and MSC Seaview who will be arriving at Palma's port this morning.

MARKETS

Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Tomorrow Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Events scheduled today:

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Roc. 22.00: Foam party and DJs. Sports ground.

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 19.00: Children's theatre with Bibliomobil from Circ Bover. Plaça Pinar. 21.00: Sports dance, line dance, swing. Plaça Costa.

Campos, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 21.00: Official opening of the fiestas, followed by procession by the band of music. Plaça Major. 22.00: Night of music - Campos Band of Music, Cor Ciutat de Mallorca and Cor de Cambra de Conservatori de Felanitx choirs. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 12.00: Aquagym. Son Bauló beach. 21.00: Andalusia Night - flamenco dance, music, tapas, drinks. Plaça Cervantes.

Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo. 12.00: Solemn mass. 17.00: Traditional games. Costa des Pou. 19.00: Children's entertainment with Mel i Sucre. Placeta Tarongers. 22.00: Theatre. Plaça Jaume I. 24.00: Fire crackers.

Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 19.30: Children's parade - bigheads, pipers; 20.00: Rhythmic gymnastics. Plaça Espanya.

Palmanova. 20.30: Opening address. 21.00: Ball de bot. 22.15: Bingo.

Portals Nous/Bendinat. 18.00: Processions. Football ground. 20.00: Batucada. 21.30: Cinema - "Campeones".

Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. 22.00: Concert - Miquel Mariano (vocals), Ricard Ramisa (piano). Plaça Ajuntament.

Selva, Sant Llorenç. 19.00: Rhythmic gymnastics. Plaça Major. 20.30: Tapas route, music in the square. 23.30: Night party - El Hombre 80, Feeling, DJ. In the park.

Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. From 20.00: Sunset Party - Salvatge Cor, other acts and DJs; wear white. Pou Major.

MUSIC

Andratx. 22.00: Julia Colom Quartet (jazz). Son Mas (town hall). 15 euros.

Bunyola. 21.00: Goran Levi Trio. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Free.

Deya. 21.00: Deya International Music Festival - Sergio Bustos (guitar, vocals), Alfredo Oyagüez (piano); Piazzolla, Vargas and others. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

Marratxi. 21.00: Massa Jazz Quartet. Plaza de la Fuente, Mallorca Fashion Outlet (Festival Park). Free.

Palma. 21.00: Cecilia Berkovich, Josep Colomé (violins), Amparo Lacruz, Jeroen den Herder (cellos), Marta Zabaleta, Noemi Dalmau, Andreu Riera (pianos), plus ball de bot dance. Monestir de Santa Clara, C. Can Fonollar. 12 euros.

Port Canonge. 20.30: Banyalbujazz - Cafe 3 Trio.

Puerto Alcudia. 21.00: Queen Forever - Bohemian Rhapsody 2019 Tour. Alcudiamar. Free.

Puerto Portals. 18.00-24.00: The Sunset Market - at 21.30, Monkey Doo (swing).

Sa Pobla. 20.30: Traveling School Jam Session. Plaça Major. Free.

Valldemossa. 20.30: Cristina Villalonga (jazz singer), Albert Bover (piano). Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna. 15 euros.

CINEMA

Here is the list of films showing in English.

Fast & Furious OCIMAX PG13 Action/Adventure 12.10/16.00/18.35/21.15

Midsommar RIVOLI 16 Drama/Horror/Mystery 22.30

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.45/18.00/20.15

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul FESTIVAL NR Documentary/Music 16.00 (8/8)

Yesterday RIVOLI PG13 Comedy/Fantasy/Music 22.35

Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.35 (Not on Tuesday or Thursday)