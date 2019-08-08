Palma's bullring. 16-03-2018 MARIANA JATAB FOTOGRAFIA

Inspections of the Coliseo Balear bullring in Palma have not found deficiencies in the arena's structure which could have led to Friday's bullfight being called off. The town hall says that the reports refer to certain weaknesses but that these are not considered to be significant enough to warrant cancellation. The organisers have been informed.

Authorisation for the event is to be signed by the mayor, José Hila. The councillor for culture and welfare, Antoni Noguera, has declined to do so.

Palma and National Police will control security outside and inside the arena, paying particular attention to the presence of minors and the consumption of alcohol.