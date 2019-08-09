Patera sud de Mallorca Patera sud de Mallorca 08-08-2019 Gori Vicens

The central government delegation to the Balearics confirmed yesterday that a total of 14 illegal immigrants have been arrested after being caught trying to sail ashore in small boats.

Three were arrested in S’Estanyol, Llucmajor, all are Algerian adults and were last night being held by the Guardia Civil in Manacor. The other 11 were caught in Ibiza. All are said to be North African and were in police custody.

The Guardia Civil suspect that one may have got away and the airport and ports were being watched yesterday.