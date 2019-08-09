The weather in Majorca
Today's forecast possibility of haze (fog) in the morning.
Temperatures will remain the same with high 32º to 39º centigrade and low 22º to 25º centigrade.
Slight breeze with coastal winds this afternoon.
Temperatures will increase the next few days.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Pollensa................................... 38.9 degrees Centigrade
Muro, S’Albufera...................... 37.5 degrees Centigrade
Puerto Pollensa.........................37.4 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 37.2 degrees Centigrade
Arta-Colonia de Sant Pere........ 35.9 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Lluc........................... 17.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 18.7 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 18.9 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 19.2 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 19.4 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 32 (km/h)
Es Mercadal.................................................... 27 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 26 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 26 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 26 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sineu................................................................ 44 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 43 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 40 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................... 37 (km/h)
Sa Pobla........................................................... 34 (km/h)
