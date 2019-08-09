Today's weather forecast. 09-08-2019

Today's forecast possibility of haze (fog) in the morning.

Temperatures will remain the same with high 32º to 39º centigrade and low 22º to 25º centigrade.

Slight breeze with coastal winds this afternoon.

Temperatures will increase the next few days.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Pollensa................................... 38.9 degrees Centigrade

Muro, S’Albufera...................... 37.5 degrees Centigrade

Puerto Pollensa.........................37.4 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 37.2 degrees Centigrade

Arta-Colonia de Sant Pere........ 35.9 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Lluc........................... 17.0 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 18.7 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 18.9 degrees Centigrade

Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 19.2 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 19.4 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 32 (km/h)

Es Mercadal.................................................... 27 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 26 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 26 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 26 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sineu................................................................ 44 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 43 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 40 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................... 37 (km/h)

Sa Pobla........................................................... 34 (km/h)