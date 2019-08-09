Former Spandau Ballet member, Tony Hadley. 09-08-2019 R.C.

Shares:

Today let's welcome the passengers from Costa Fascinosa and MSC Seaview who will be arriving at Palma's port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Events scheduled today:

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Roc. 19.00: Nordic walking - cultural route. From Plaça Rector Sebastià Jaume. 22.30: Pa amb oli celebration for anniversary of Grup d'Esplai El Cercle. Six euros in advance. Plaça Vila.

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 19.00: Holi colours festival. Plaça Costa.

Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 19.00: Judo. Plaça Pins. 20.00: Procession by the band of cornets and drummers; opening address. 21.30: Total Dance group. Plaça Pins.

Campos, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.00: Festival of "bigheads" - dance of bigheads, pipers, traditional games and music. Plaça Major. 21.30: Pa amb oli supper (tickets, eight euros, to be bought by Wednesday), followed by dance night. Plaça S'Estació.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 17.30: The soapy pole. Old pier. 21.00: Open-air supper (registrations had to have been made by Friday last week); music from Geminis Pop Band. Plaça Cervantes. 23.00: Nit de l'Auba - the legendary sunrise party. DJs Miguel Bastida, Manu Sánchez, Adrian Scarlett, David Mathieu. Ten euros (up to 01.00); Santa Margalida residents free (up to 01.30 and with ID). Sports centre.

El Toro. 17.00: Children's entertainment and races. Plaça Europa.

Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 17.00: "Garrova Estrucada" party - parade, DJ. Plaça Espanya / Plaça Rufino Carpena. 23.00: Night party - Miaulos, Toninaina, IPops, DJ. Plaça Espanya.

Palmanova. 18.00: Traditional games for the family. 20.00: Street dance. 01.00: DJ.

Playa de Muro (Ses Casetes des Capellans), Sant Llorenç. From 19.00: Evening party - Cirko, Madona and DJs.

Porreres, Sant Roc. 18.30: Firing of rockets, raising of banners, demons, bigheads, band of music, procession. Town hall / Plaça Església. 20.30: Opening address. Auditorium. 22.00: Concert - Ismael Serrano. Monti-Sion. 20 euros for Porreres residents; 30 euros otherwise. 22.00: Folk dance. Plaça Església. 22.30: Music from Miquel Aguiló, Tomeu de Sa Roqueta, Two-M. Plaça Vila.

Portals Nous/Bendinat. 12.30: Sandcastle contest. 18.00: Treasure hunt and challenge. 21.00: Trempó Majorcan salad. 21.30: Tortilla contest. 22.00: Professional cocktails. 22.30: Concert - The Cassettes, followed by DJ.

Sant Elm. 20.30: MOORS AND CHRISTIANS. On the beach. 22.30: Night party - Orquestra Berimbau, Val Nou, DJ. Sports centre.

Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. From 19.30: Es Vernissage - night of music, art and culture in the streets. Opening at Plaça Església.

Selva, Sant Llorenç. 19.00: "Jewel" races. Football ground. 20.30: Compline. 21.30: Folk dance - Aires de Muntanya. In the park. 23.30: Selva Pop Rock - Baix'n'Nicotina, Islanders, Maria 'n' Ganxa, DJ. Plaça Major.

Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 10.00: Water games at the municipal pool. 18.30: Children's party. Plaça Son Morey. 21.30: Folk night - Es Capoll Llarg pipers, Qanarussa, Música Nostra. Can Bril.

MUSIC

Formentor. 20.30: Ruben Mendoza (violin), Vladim Gladkov (piano); Beethoven and others. Formentor Hotel. From 35 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Natalia Korshunova (piano); Chopin, Tchaikovsky and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 12 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Rise On Fire, Prayers Of Nobody and other bands. Sa Feixina Park. Free.

Port Adriano. 22.00: Tony Hadley. 27-77 euros. www.portadriano.com

Sa Pobla. 21.00: Greg Burk (piano) jam session. Plaça Major. Free.

Sant Jordi (Palma). From 17.00: Adala Dub Soundsystem and various bands; food trucks, market. Free.

Sineu. 20.30: Xanguito Quartet. Sant Francesc Cloister. Free.

CINEMA

Here is the list of films showing in English.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 OCIMAX PG Animation/Adventure 12.20/15.30/17.15/19.10

The Secret Life of Pets 2 MAHON PG Animation/Adventure 18.20 (12/8)

Fast & Furious OCIMAX PG13 Action/Adventure 12.25/21.10

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.45/18.00/20.15

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.20 (10/8, 11/8 & 14/8)

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul OCIMAX NR Documentary/Music 12.05/16.00 (9,10 & 11/8)

Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.10

In the Realm of Perfection CINECIUTAT 7 Documentary 20.10 (9/8 only) In French & English