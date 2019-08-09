Scene of the accident in Soller. 06-08-2019 V.V.

The serious motorcycle accident which occured on Tuesday has taken a victim, Alba Esteban Frau, a young football player for the Independent and had previously played with Marratxi Atco.

The Atlético Rafal CD was the first of the football clubs to publish their condolences to their families. She also played with Son Oliva, Athletic Marratxí and Recreativo La Victoria, all Balearic football teams.

La AD Son Sardina está consternada por el reciente fallecimiento de la ex jugadora Alba Esteban Frau. Desde el club queremos trasladar a toda la familia y amigos nuestra condolencia. Descansa en paz💛 pic.twitter.com/4JUyUWit06 — AD Son Sardina Oficial (@ad_son_sardina) 8 de agosto de 2019

The young woman was traveling last Tuesday on a motorcycle with a companion - a 23-year-old boy - who is in serious condition.

The couple was on the road to Soller, between Palmanyola and Bunyola, when a vehicle that was overtaking the road hit them. The young man riding the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle and hit a wall. Local police in Bunyola and two ambulances immediately arrived at the scene and assisted the victims.

Alba was taken to the hospital in Son Spases in critical condition where on Thursday passed away.