Accident
Boats collide in Minorca
The Baleària ferry Jaume III, which covers the Ciutadella-Alcúdia-Barcelona route, hit two yachts as it entered the port of Son Blanc last night.
The ship was carrying out its manoeuvres to enter the port when it collided with the two yachts. Despite the ship's sound warnings, the recreational vessels did not move out of the way and the captain of Jaume III could do nothing to avoid the crash.
The incident, which can be seen in the video by Menorca.Info, did not effect the maritime traffic, since the ferry was able to dock normally.
