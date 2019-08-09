Drink plenty of fluids to keep cool. 09-08-2019 Morey

The Balearics is on orange alert this Friday highs of 40 degrees forecast for Sunday in Majorca.

In the mainland, the forecast is up to 39 degrees in the north and northeast, according to Aemet.

Nine regional communities in the eastern and southern parts of the country are on alert today because of very high temperatures, especially Valencia, in red, at extreme risk, with maximum temperatures of up to 42 degrees, according to data from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

In addition to the Valencian community in red, six other regions are on orange alert and two more are in yellow.

The communities on orange alert are Andalusia, Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, the Balearics and Murcia; while Navarra and La Rioja are yellow - the general population are not at risk only for some activity - according to the Aemet's website.