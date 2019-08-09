Too many cars on the road of Sa Calobra. 09-08-2019 R.S.¶

The emergency services are highlighting concerns about the volume of traffic along the road in and out of Sa Calobra.

The car park in this coastal hamlet in the Tramuntana Mountains has space for 300 cars. Around a thousand are on the road on a daily basis.

The road is narrow and twisting, and the slightest incident causes major tailbacks, which mean that emergency service vehicles have great difficulty in being able to get to incidents.