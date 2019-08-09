Simon and David Reuben. 09-08-2019

The Reuben borthers, the second richest family in the UK according to this year’s Sunday Times Rich List with a net worth of £18.664 billion, have added to their holdings in Majorca, with the purchase of another coastal plot of 214.3 hectares (529.5 acres) with 1.3 km of unbroken seafront.

The land located in the north east of the island is situated within the Capdepera principality, adjacent to the development of Cala Mesquida, and boasts several constructions including two villas with a surface area of 1,670m2.

The Reubens acquired seafront land in Manacor in January 2019, close to Rafael Nadal’s residence, followed in February by a further acquisition of seafront land in Arta.

The latest deal takes RB’s total holding within the island to over 450 hectares (1,114 acres), with sea frontage totalling 3.8km.