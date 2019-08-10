Environment
Water reserves down to 51%
Water reserves in the Balearics in July were on average 51%. In Majorca, there was a fall from 55% to 51%; the reserves are higher in Minorca and lower in Ibiza and Formentera. The environment ministry says that the situation is worse than last year, when reserves in July were running at 57%.
Of the ten water demand units in the Balearics, that of Tramuntana North has been placed on drought pre-alert. Five others - Tramuntana South, Palma-Alcudia, Migjorn, Manacor-Felanitx and Ibiza - are on the point of being put on pre-alert. Given the temperatures and lack of rainfall, it is possible that all the demand units will go on to pre-alert.
According to Aemet, rainfall in Majorca in July was fairly normal. Nevertheless, accumulated rainfall is showing a significant deficit.
