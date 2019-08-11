Sunday, and that means the beach. 23-06-2013 Nuria Rincón

Highs of up to 38C forecast for Sunday. A change on Monday with northerly winds due to reduce highs by up to ten degrees in specific parts of Majorca. Showers possible on Monday, especially in northern areas, for which there is also a yellow alert for coastal conditions into Tuesday. Settled conditions expected to return by Wednesday, highs in the mid-30s later in the week.

Forecast highs:

Sunday, 11 August

35C Alcudia

32C Andratx

33C Calvia

33C Deya

33C Palma

37C Pollensa

36C Sant Llorenç

33C Santanyi

Monday, 12 August

30C Alcudia

31C Andratx

32C Calvia

29C Deya

31C Palma

31C Pollensa

31C Sant Llorenç

32C Santanyi

Saturday's highs

37.1C Llucmajor

35.8C Campos

35.6C Binissalem