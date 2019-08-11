Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
Highs of up to 38C forecast for Sunday. A change on Monday with northerly winds due to reduce highs by up to ten degrees in specific parts of Majorca. Showers possible on Monday, especially in northern areas, for which there is also a yellow alert for coastal conditions into Tuesday. Settled conditions expected to return by Wednesday, highs in the mid-30s later in the week.
Forecast highs:
Sunday, 11 August
35C Alcudia
32C Andratx
33C Calvia
33C Deya
33C Palma
37C Pollensa
36C Sant Llorenç
33C Santanyi
Monday, 12 August
30C Alcudia
31C Andratx
32C Calvia
29C Deya
31C Palma
31C Pollensa
31C Sant Llorenç
32C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
37.1C Llucmajor
35.8C Campos
35.6C Binissalem
