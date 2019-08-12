Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
Showers possible anywhere today. Northerly breezes expected to be quite strong in areas, with a yellow alert for coastal conditions applicable tomorrow. Rain not forecast for Tuesday, but temperatures will be down compared with recent days. Settled conditions returning by Wednesday, with highs up to 37C forecast by the weekend.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 12 August
30C Alcudia
31C Andratx
32C Calvia
28C Deya
30C Palma
31C Pollensa
29C Sant Llorenç
30C Santanyi
Tuesday, 13 August
28C Alcudia
29C Andratx
31C Calvia
27C Deya
29C Palma
29C Pollensa
28C Sant Llorenç
29C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
36.5C Sa Pobla
36C Sineu
34.9C Binissalem
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.