Breezes may favour kitesurfing, but there is an alert for coastal conditions. 27-07-2019 Guardia Civil

Showers possible anywhere today. Northerly breezes expected to be quite strong in areas, with a yellow alert for coastal conditions applicable tomorrow. Rain not forecast for Tuesday, but temperatures will be down compared with recent days. Settled conditions returning by Wednesday, with highs up to 37C forecast by the weekend.

Forecast highs:

Monday, 12 August

30C Alcudia

31C Andratx

32C Calvia

28C Deya

30C Palma

31C Pollensa

29C Sant Llorenç

30C Santanyi

Tuesday, 13 August

28C Alcudia

29C Andratx

31C Calvia

27C Deya

29C Palma

29C Pollensa

28C Sant Llorenç

29C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

36.5C Sa Pobla

36C Sineu

34.9C Binissalem