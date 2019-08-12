Scene from The Secret Life of Pets 2. 12-08-2019

Today let's welcome the passengers from Silver Shadow, Oasis of the Seas, Costa Fortuna and MSC Fantasia who will be arriving at Palma's port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Tomorrow Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

For complete guide of events scheduled today and tomorrow.

CINEMA

Here is the list of films showing in English.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 OCIMAX PG Animation/Adventure 12.20/15.30/17.15/19.10

The Secret Life of Pets 2 MAHON PG Animation/Adventure 18.20 (12/8)

Fast & Furious OCIMAX PG13 Action/Adventure 12.25/21.10

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.45/18.00/20.15

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.20 (14/8)

Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.10