12-08-2019

In the early hours of Friday to Saturday, at the gates of a well-known and controversial discotheque located on the port road in Andratx, a fight broke out between around 50 youths.

At around 4.25 a.m., a fight began inside the club and the establishment's own security managed to control and expel those involved to the street, this then triggered a mass brawl in which more than 50 people participated.

The Local Police of Andratx, Civil Guard of Calvià and an ambulance arrived quickly.

Upon arrival, the agents mediated in the brawl and managed to calm the mood. In fact, many of those involved in the fight, upon seeing the police presence, fled the area.

While police officers tried to clarify the facts and separate the parties involved, the doctors took care of the wounded.

A broken wrist, a broken nose, multiple contusions and even a loss of consciousness resulted from the blows, all required medical attention.

Up to four different groups of young men participated in the fight, many of them known to the police for previously fighting.

Finally, in the vicinity, another patrol managed to stop two of the instigators of the brawl as they tried to flee by car.

In the search they were also seized marijuana. Participants and tourists who were assaulted were identified.

There would appear to be conflict at the club every weekend and the neighbors in the area can't take it anymore.

For months now, every weekend, a controversial and conflictive nightclub located on the Puerto Andratx road has become the epicentre of fights, shouts and altercations.

"Every day the police and the Guardia Civil have to come. We're tired now. We want to rest peacefully", the neighbours say.

In the next few days the club will be monitored to see whether minors are allowed to enter the premises and whether they comply with the security measures.