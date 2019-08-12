Traffic
Long tailbacks on the Llucmajor motorway due to accident at the top of El Molinar
An accident between two vehicles has caused a traffic jam in the Llucmajor Motorway(Ma-19) at the exit of the Molinar, as reported by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT).
As they have detailed, the traffic jam extends from kilometre number four to kilometre number 12 and, therefore, traffic jams are taking place from Son Oms.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.